CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Acquisitions

The latest update is out from CRH plc ( (CRH) ).

CRH plc announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program, aiming to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by November 5, 2025. This move is part of a strategic effort to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting positively on its market positioning and commitment to returning value to stakeholders.

More about CRH plc

CRH plc is a leading global diversified building materials group, primarily engaged in the manufacture and supply of a wide range of construction products. The company operates in multiple markets, focusing on infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction sectors.

