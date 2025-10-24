CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from CRH plc ( (CRH) ).

CRH plc announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of its ordinary shares in the United States as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of CRH’s strategy to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by November 5, 2025, which may impact the company’s share capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about CRH plc

For detailed information about CRH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue