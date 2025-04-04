CRH plc Advances $300 Million Share Buyback Program

The latest update is out from CRH plc ( (CRH) ).

CRH plc, a leading global building materials company, has announced a transaction involving the acquisition and cancellation of 75,671 of its ordinary shares in the United States through its broker TD Securities (USA) LLC. This move is part of a larger share buyback program aiming to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by May 2, 2025, which is expected to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about CRH plc

YTD Price Performance: -11.21%

Average Trading Volume: 972,090

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £44.67B

