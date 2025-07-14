Credit Clear Limited Issues Unquoted Share Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Credit Clear Limited ( (AU:CCR) ) has issued an update.

Credit Clear Limited announced the issuance of 157,995 unquoted share rights under an employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance employee engagement and align their interests with corporate goals, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and stakeholder relations positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CCR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.53 price target.

More about Credit Clear Limited

Credit Clear Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions for managing and optimizing credit and debt recovery processes.

Average Trading Volume: 390,609

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$95.55M

