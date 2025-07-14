Credit Clear Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Credit Clear Limited ( (AU:CCR) ) has provided an update.

Credit Clear Limited announced the cessation of certain securities, specifically the lapse of conditional rights to 2,950,000 options due to unmet conditions. This development could impact the company’s capital structure and may influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s financial strategies and operational execution.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CCR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.53 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Credit Clear Limited stock, see the AU:CCR Stock Forecast page.

More about Credit Clear Limited

Credit Clear Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions for credit management and debt collection. The company leverages technology to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its services, catering primarily to businesses seeking to optimize their receivables management.

Average Trading Volume: 390,609

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$95.55M

