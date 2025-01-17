Credissential Closes Successful Private Placement Raising $1.8 Million

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Axiom Capital Advisors, Inc. ( (TSE:WHIP) ) has provided an announcement.

Credissential Inc., a company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol WHIP, has successfully closed its previously announced private placement offering and a concurrent brokered private placement. The company raised a total of approximately $1.8 million through the issuance of over 15 million units, each consisting of a common share and a warrant. The proceeds will be used for the development and commercialization of its products, Credissential and Credissential Dealerflow, as well as for general corporate purposes. The successful closing of these financings positions Credissential to advance its strategic initiatives and potentially enhance its market standing.

More about Axiom Capital Advisors, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: -28.12%

Average Trading Volume: 318,308

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.3M

