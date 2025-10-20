Creative Newtech Limited Confirms Compliance with Insider Trading Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Creative Newtech Limited ( (IN:CREATIVE) ) is now available.

Creative Newtech Limited has released a compliance certificate for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, confirming adherence to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The company has successfully maintained a Structured Digital Database (SDD) to capture and control access to Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI), with no noncompliance issues reported for the quarter, demonstrating its commitment to regulatory compliance and transparency.

More about Creative Newtech Limited

Creative Newtech Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company operating in the technology sector. It is involved in providing innovative technology solutions and services, focusing on maintaining compliance with regulatory standards.

Average Trading Volume: 13,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

