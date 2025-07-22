Create SD Holdings Announces Director Candidate Elections

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Create SD Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3148) ) has provided an update.

Create SD Holdings Co., Ltd. announced the election of director candidates at its recent Board of Directors’ meeting. The appointments, which include both re-elections and new elections for director positions, will be confirmed at the upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders. This election reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and leadership structure.

More about Create SD Holdings Co., Ltd.

Create SD Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on the management and operation of drugstores and related services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is led by Representative Director and President, Taizo Hirose.

Average Trading Volume: 175,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen220.6B

