Creactives Group S.p.A. Announces Financial Results and Strategic Board Appointments

Creactives Group S.p.A. ( (IT:CREG) ) has provided an announcement.

Creactives Group S.p.A. held its Shareholders’ Meeting where it approved the financial statements for June 2025, despite a loss of €1,638,919, and appointed a new Board of Directors. The company also established a stock option plan and resolved to increase share capital to support this plan. Additionally, the Board of Directors confirmed operational roles and reassessed criteria for director independence, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Creactives Group S.p.A. is an international company that develops artificial intelligence technologies focused on the supply chain sector. It is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Professional Segment and is recognized as an Innovative SME for tax purposes.

