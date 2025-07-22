Creactives Group Announces 2025-2026 Financial Calendar and Domain Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Creactives Group S.p.A. ( (IT:CREG) ) is now available.

Creactives Group S.p.A. has announced the approval of its financial calendar for the fiscal year 2025-2026, highlighting key dates for board meetings and shareholders’ meetings related to financial statements. The company also revealed a change in its domain name to www.creactives.com, indicating a strategic move to enhance its digital presence.

More about Creactives Group S.p.A.

Creactives Group S.p.A. is an innovative SME based in Verona, specializing in the development of Artificial Intelligence technologies for the Supply Chain industry. The company operates in a ‘Software as a Service’ mode and serves over 40 multinational customers globally, with a direct presence in Italy, Germany, France, and Spain.

Average Trading Volume: 3,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

For detailed information about CREG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue