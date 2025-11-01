CRA International Reports Strong Q3 Earnings and Growth

CRA International ((CRAI)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for CRA International reflected a positive sentiment, with the company showcasing strong performance in both revenue and profitability. Notably, there was significant growth in international operations, particularly in the Antitrust & Competition Economics and Energy sectors. However, the company also faced challenges in managing headcount and an increase in Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), alongside a net debt position that could raise concerns. Despite these challenges, the overall highlights of the call outweighed the lowlights.

Strong Revenue Growth

The earnings call revealed that CRA International achieved a remarkable revenue increase of 10.8% year-over-year, reaching $185.9 million. This marks the best three revenue quarters in the company’s history, highlighting a period of exceptional financial performance.

International Expansion

CRA International’s international operations expanded impressively by 30.3% year-over-year. This growth was primarily driven by the Antitrust & Competition Economics and Life Sciences practices, underscoring the company’s successful global strategy.

Antitrust & Competition Economics Success

The Antitrust & Competition Economics practice reached a new high in quarterly revenue, playing a crucial role in major M&A activities. The practice notably advised industry giants such as UnitedHealth Group and Microsoft, showcasing its influence and expertise in the sector.

Increased Profitability

The company reported a significant increase in profitability, with non-GAAP net income, earnings per diluted share, and EBITDA rising by 12.7%, 16.4%, and 14.6% respectively. These figures reflect the company’s strong financial health and operational efficiency.

Dividend Increase

In a move to reward shareholders, CRA International announced a 16% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.49 to $0.57 per common share. This decision highlights the company’s confidence in its financial stability and commitment to shareholder returns.

Robust Energy Practice

The Energy practice contributed significantly to the company’s revenue, with an 8% year-over-year increase. This growth was driven by advising on major utility projects and market design initiatives, reinforcing the practice’s critical role in the company’s portfolio.

Consultant Headcount Decrease

The company experienced a 1.0% decrease in consultant headcount year-over-year, with an imbalance noted in the ratio of junior to senior staff. This presents a challenge in maintaining a balanced workforce to support future growth.

Increased Days Sales Outstanding (DSO)

DSO increased to 115 days from 110 days in the previous quarter, indicating a slower collection period. This could affect cash flow management and requires attention to improve collection efficiency.

Net Debt Position

Despite reducing borrowings and share repurchases, CRA International ended the quarter with a net debt of $72.5 million. This financial position may be a point of concern that the company needs to address moving forward.

Forward-Looking Guidance

CRA International provided an optimistic forward-looking guidance during the call. The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $740 million to $748 million, up from the previous range. Additionally, the non-GAAP EBITDA margin expectation was adjusted upwards, reflecting strong results across various practices and substantial international growth. The company also emphasized a robust hiring pipeline and an increase in the quarterly cash dividend, demonstrating confidence in its business quality and commitment to shareholder returns.

In conclusion, CRA International’s earnings call painted a picture of a company with strong revenue growth and profitability, driven by successful international expansion and key practice areas. While challenges in headcount management and increased DSO were noted, the overall sentiment was positive, with the company showing confidence in its future prospects through upward revisions in guidance and increased dividends.

