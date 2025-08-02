CRA International Reports Strong Earnings and Increased Guidance

CRA International ((CRAI)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

CRA International’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health and strategic success, with a positive sentiment prevailing despite some challenges. The company reported strong revenue growth across multiple practices, particularly in Antitrust & Competition Economics, and celebrated record-setting first-half results. These achievements led to an increase in revenue guidance, overshadowing concerns about headcount reductions, challenges in the Life Sciences practice, and high debt levels.

Revenue Growth Across Practices

CRA International reported a 9% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue, reaching $186.9 million. This growth was driven by seven out of eleven practices reporting year-over-year increases, with Antitrust & Competition Economics, Energy, Intellectual Property, and Labor & Employment practices achieving double-digit revenue growth. This broad-based expansion underscores the company’s strategic positioning and operational excellence.

Record First Half of Fiscal 2025

The first half of fiscal 2025 marked a historic achievement for CRA, with revenue totaling $367.6 million and non-GAAP EBITDA reaching $47.7 million, resulting in a 13% margin. These figures underscore the company’s robust financial performance and its ability to capitalize on market opportunities effectively.

Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice Success

The Antitrust & Competition Economics practice was a standout performer, setting a new quarterly revenue record. This practice played a crucial role in CRA’s growth, supporting high-profile mergers and securing a significant $406 million jury verdict in a pharmaceutical case, highlighting its critical contribution to the firm’s success.

Increase in Revenue Guidance

Reflecting its strong performance, CRA raised its full-year fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $730 million to $745 million, up from the previous $715 million to $735 million. The company also adjusted the lower end of its non-GAAP EBITDA margin guidance, signaling confidence in its future prospects.

Consultant Utilization Improvement

CRA reported an improvement in consultant utilization, which rose to 76% year-over-year. This was supported by a replenished sales pipeline and a 5% increase in project lead flow, demonstrating the company’s effective resource management and operational efficiency.

Headcount Reduction

The company experienced a 3.2% reduction in consultant headcount, from 968 to 937, as part of its portfolio optimization actions. While this reflects strategic adjustments, it also highlights the company’s focus on maintaining efficiency and profitability.

Life Sciences Practice Challenges

Despite expanding year-over-year, the Life Sciences practice faced a slight decline in the second quarter due to challenging industry dynamics. This highlights the need for strategic adjustments to navigate the complexities of the life sciences sector.

High Debt Levels

CRA concluded the second quarter with a net debt of $100.6 million, attributed to $120 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facility. This was used to manage working capital needs and fund bonuses, indicating a strategic approach to financial management despite high debt levels.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, CRA International remains optimistic, with a 9% year-over-year revenue increase in the second quarter and strong performance across its practices. The company has increased its full-year fiscal 2025 revenue guidance and adjusted its non-GAAP EBITDA margin guidance, reflecting confidence in sustained growth. CRA’s legal and regulatory services revenue rose nearly 11%, supported by a significant increase in total case filings, and the company returned $46.6 million of capital to shareholders, ending the quarter with substantial liquidity.

In conclusion, CRA International’s earnings call conveyed a positive outlook, with strong revenue growth and strategic achievements leading to increased guidance. Despite challenges such as headcount reductions and high debt levels, the company’s robust performance metrics and successful practices, particularly in Antitrust & Competition Economics, underscore its solid market position and potential for future growth.

