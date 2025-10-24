CR Sanjiu Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline in 2025 Q3

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. ( (HK:3320) ) has provided an update.

CR Sanjiu reported its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a revenue increase to RMB 21.99 billion from RMB 19.74 billion in the previous year, despite a decline in net profit to RMB 2.90 billion from RMB 3.24 billion. The financials highlight a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and a significant rise in total assets and liabilities, indicating potential adjustments during auditing, and advising caution for shareholders and investors.

More about China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Company Limited (CR Sanjiu) is a subsidiary of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and primarily focuses on medical and pharmaceutical products.

Average Trading Volume: 16,744,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$30.6B

