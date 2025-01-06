Covivio Hotels Announces Share and Voting Right Details for 2024

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Covivio Hotels SCA ( (FR:COVH) ) just unveiled an update.

Covivio Hotels has announced the total number of voting rights and shares as of December 31, 2024, with 148,141,452 shares and exercisable voting rights slightly lower due to treasury shares. This update reinforces Covivio Hotels’ transparency and aligns with its commitment to maintaining robust shareholder communication, emphasizing its stable financial outlook and trusted position in the real estate investment sector.

More about Covivio Hotels SCA

Covivio Hotels specializes in owning operating walls in the hotel sector, positioning itself as a key real estate partner for major hotel brands with a portfolio valued at €6.4 billion. As a subsidiary of Covivio, the company benefits from the broader expertise and European reach of its parent company, which manages €23.0 billion in assets and is focused on creating sustainable and innovative real estate solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 1.49%

Average Trading Volume: 307

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.01B

