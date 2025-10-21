Covalon Technologies Declares First-Ever Special Cash Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Covalon Technologies Ltd. has announced its first-ever special cash dividend of $0.15 CAD per common share, totaling $4,112,711.55 CAD, to be paid to shareholders on November 18, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s strong financial performance, having been profitable for the last six quarters, and its robust cash position of $18.9 million CAD with no debt. The dividend is intended to reward shareholders and underscores Covalon’s financial health and commitment to shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:COV) stock is a Buy with a C$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Covalon Technologies stock, see the TSE:COV Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:COV is a Outperform.

Covalon Technologies’ overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including sequential revenue growth and international expansion. Technical analysis and valuation present moderate scores, reflecting mixed market sentiment and valuation metrics.

More about Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a leading MedTech company focused on improving patient outcomes through innovative medical products and technologies. The company specializes in advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong emphasis on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections, and protecting skin integrity. Covalon is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades on the OTCQX Market.

Average Trading Volume: 23,791

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$57.03M

