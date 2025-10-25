Coursera’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Coursera’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Coursera’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Coursera Inc ((COUR)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Coursera’s Q3 Earnings Call: A Mixed Bag of Growth and Challenges

The recent earnings call for Coursera Inc. painted a picture of mixed sentiment, with significant achievements in the Consumer segment overshadowed by challenges in the Enterprise sector. The company reported robust revenue growth, largely driven by new partnerships and product innovations, yet faced hurdles with muted growth in the Enterprise segment, reflecting a cautious outlook.

Revenue Growth and Consumer Segment Success

Coursera reported a strong third quarter, achieving a revenue of $194 million, marking a 10% increase year-over-year. The Consumer segment was a standout performer, with revenue growing by 13%, fueled by the addition of 7.7 million new registered learners and the success of the Coursera Plus subscription model.

Increased Full-Year Revenue Guidance

In a show of confidence, Coursera raised its full-year revenue expectations to a range of $750 million to $754 million, indicating an 8% to 9% growth from the previous year. This upward revision from an earlier forecast of 4% growth underscores the company’s positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

Operational Discipline and Free Cash Flow

The company’s operational discipline was evident with the generation of $27 million in free cash flow, a substantial 59% increase from the prior year. This demonstrates Coursera’s effective management of resources and commitment to financial health.

Expansion of AI and Content Catalog

Coursera’s content catalog saw significant expansion, growing by 44% year-over-year to over 12,000 courses. The company also doubled its GenAI course offerings, now featuring over 1,000 courses, highlighting its commitment to staying at the forefront of educational technology.

Partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic

In a strategic move, Coursera became the first online learning platform to be integrated directly into ChatGPT and announced a content partnership with AI research company Anthropic, enhancing its technological capabilities and market reach.

Muted Enterprise Environment

The Enterprise segment faced challenges, with revenue increasing by only 6% year-over-year. The net retention rate dropped to 89%, reflecting a challenging corporate spending environment and contributing to the overall cautious sentiment.

Challenges in Government Segment

The Coursera for Government vertical also experienced difficulties, which further contributed to the muted performance of the Enterprise segment, highlighting areas needing strategic attention.

Seasonality Impact

Looking ahead, Coursera’s Q4 revenue guidance reflects a seasonal decline, with anticipated growth of 5% to 8% year-over-year, which is lower than the growth experienced in Q3, indicating potential seasonal challenges.

Forward-Looking Guidance

In its Q3 2025 earnings call, Coursera provided an optimistic outlook with revised upward expectations for the year. The company anticipates full-year revenue between $750 million and $754 million, driven by the strength of the Consumer segment. Coursera is also targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement to 8% for the year, with Q4 revenue expected to be between $189 million and $193 million.

In summary, Coursera’s earnings call highlighted a dual narrative of success and challenges. While the Consumer segment thrived with strong revenue growth and strategic partnerships, the Enterprise segment faced headwinds. The company’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with raised revenue expectations and continued focus on operational discipline and innovation.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement