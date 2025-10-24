Coursera Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Coursera Inc ( (COUR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Coursera Inc presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Coursera Inc., a prominent global online learning platform, partners with universities and industry leaders to offer a wide range of courses and credentials, leveraging innovative AI-powered features to enhance learning experiences. In its third quarter of 2025, Coursera reported a revenue increase to $194 million, marking a 10% year-over-year growth, primarily driven by a 13% rise in its Consumer segment. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook by $10 million, now expecting between $750 to $754 million for 2025. Key financial highlights include a net cash flow from operations of $34 million and a free cash flow of $27 million, alongside a significant improvement in net loss, which decreased by 37% compared to the previous year. Coursera’s Consumer segment showed robust performance with a 13% revenue increase and a 16% rise in gross profit, while the Enterprise segment saw a 6% revenue growth. The company also reported a stable net retention rate for paid enterprise customers at 89%. Looking ahead, Coursera remains committed to expanding its market presence and enhancing its AI-native learning experiences, with management expressing confidence in achieving its revised financial targets for the year.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue