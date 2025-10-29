CoStar Group Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

CoStar Group ( (CSGP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CoStar Group presented to its investors.

CoStar Group, Inc. is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, analytics, and 3D digital twin technology, primarily operating in the commercial real estate sector. The company is known for its comprehensive market intelligence and innovative technology solutions.

In its latest earnings report, CoStar Group announced a 20% year-over-year increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2025, reaching $834 million. Despite a net loss of $31 million, the company reported a significant rise in non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA, indicating strong operational performance.

Key highlights from the report include a 92% year-over-year increase in net new bookings, totaling $84 million, and a substantial growth in Homes.com members, which rose by nearly 150% since the previous year. The company also launched new features such as Smart Search on Homes.com and Community Boost, contributing to its expanding market presence.

Looking ahead, CoStar Group’s management remains optimistic, forecasting continued revenue growth and increased adjusted EBITDA for the remainder of 2025. The company expects to achieve revenue growth of approximately 18% for the full year, driven by strategic acquisitions and product innovations.

