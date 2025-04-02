Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred and Common Stock

Costamare ( (CMRE) ) has issued an announcement.

On April 2, 2025, Costamare Inc. announced the declaration of cash dividends on its preferred and common stock. The dividends for the Series B, C, and D Preferred Stocks cover the period from January 15 to April 14, 2025, and will be paid on April 15, 2025. Additionally, a quarterly dividend on common stock is set for payment on May 6, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategies and market positioning, taking into account its earnings, financial condition, and global economic conditions.

More about Costamare

Costamare Inc. is a leading global owner and provider of containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter, with a history spanning 51 years in the international shipping industry. The company operates a fleet of 68 containerships and 38 owned dry bulk vessels, and it also engages in a dry bulk operating platform and lease financing business. Costamare’s stocks are traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -19.32%

Average Trading Volume: 444,950

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.18B

