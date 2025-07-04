Cosmos Exploration Limited Announces Change in Director’s Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cosmos Exploration Limited ( (AU:C1X) ) has issued an announcement.

Cosmos Exploration Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Jeremy Robinson. The announcement detailed the lapse of conditional rights to 500,000 incentive options due to unmet conditions, impacting Robinson’s indirect interest through Churchill Strategic Investments Group Pty Ltd. This change reflects internal adjustments in the company’s executive holdings, potentially affecting stakeholder perceptions of management’s alignment with company performance goals.

Cosmos Exploration Limited operates in the exploration industry, focusing on the discovery and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and evaluating potential mining sites, with a market focus on expanding its portfolio of mineral assets.

Average Trading Volume: 158,577

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$7.59M

