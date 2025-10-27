Cosmos Exploration Advances Bolivian Lithium Testing with Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cosmos Exploration Limited ( (AU:C1X) ) has issued an update.

Cosmos Exploration Limited has reported progress in its Bolivian lithium testing initiative, maintaining its strategic option to acquire EAU Lithium Pty Ltd. The company is advancing its technology development in partnership with Bolivia’s state-owned Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos and Vulcan Energy Resources, focusing on adsorption-type direct lithium extraction technology for Bolivian brines. A significant milestone was achieved with the conditional agreement to acquire a pilot plant in Germany for EUR 1,000,000, which will enhance pilot-scale processing capabilities. This development strengthens Cosmos’ position in the Bolivian lithium market, aligning with Bolivia’s national lithium industrialization strategy amidst a political transition in the country.

Cosmos Exploration Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium resources. The company is engaged in strategic partnerships to advance lithium extraction technologies, particularly in Bolivia, where it aims to leverage its exclusive option to acquire EAU Lithium Pty Ltd.

