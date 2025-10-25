Cosmo First Faces Income Tax Appeals with Minimal Impact Expected

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Cosmo First Limited ( (IN:COSMOFIRST) ) is now available.

Cosmo First Limited has received notifications from the Income Tax Department regarding appeals filed against a favorable order by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal for financial years 2003-04 to 2007-08. The appeals challenge the classification of a sales-tax subsidy and a tax deduction claim. The potential tax impact is estimated at INR 7.79 Crores, but the company anticipates no significant effect on its financial or operational activities.

Cosmo First Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing and supplying specialty films and packaging solutions. The company serves various sectors, including consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications, with a strong market presence in India and abroad.

