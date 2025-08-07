Cosmo Energy Alters Share Split Plan Following Treasury Share Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5021) ) has provided an announcement.

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. announced a change in its previously disclosed share split plan due to the cancellation of a portion of its treasury shares. This adjustment will result in a reduction in the number of shares to be increased through the share split, impacting the total number of issued shares post-split. The move reflects the company’s strategic decision to manage its share capital effectively, potentially influencing shareholder value and market perception.

More about Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is involved in various aspects of energy production and distribution.

Average Trading Volume: 339,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen585.9B

