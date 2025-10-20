COSCO SHIPPING Ports Updates Interim Dividend with Scrip Option

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

COSCO SHIPPING Ports ( (HK:1199) ) just unveiled an announcement.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited has announced an update to its first interim dividend for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. The dividend declared is HKD 0.151 per share, with an option for shareholders to convert their cash dividend into scrip shares at a price of HKD 5.6 per share. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing shareholder value and may impact its financial positioning and investor relations positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1199) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.51 price target.

More about COSCO SHIPPING Ports

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, operates within the shipping and logistics industry, focusing on port operations and related services. The company is a significant player in the global shipping market, providing crucial infrastructure for maritime trade.

YTD Price Performance: 29.26%

Average Trading Volume: 9,907,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$21.73B

