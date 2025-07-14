COSCO SHIPPING International Clarifies Related Party Transactions in 2024 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co ( (HK:0517) ).

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. has issued a supplemental announcement to its 2024 annual report, providing additional information regarding its related party transactions. The company clarified that certain transactions, including the sale of coatings and marine equipment, did not constitute connected transactions under the Listing Rules, while other transactions were either exempt or non-exempt connected transactions. This announcement ensures compliance with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and does not alter any other information in the annual report.

More about COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. operates in the shipping industry, focusing on the sale of marine equipment and spare parts, coatings, and raw materials. The company engages in transactions with non-controlling interests and joint ventures, indicating a market focus on collaborative ventures within the maritime sector.

YTD Price Performance: 39.60%

Average Trading Volume: 1,314,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.34B

For detailed information about 0517 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

