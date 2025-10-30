COSCO SHIPPING Development Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from COSCO SHIPPING Development Co ( (HK:2866) ) is now available.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a revenue of RMB 7.31 billion, a decline of 9.92% compared to the same period last year. Despite a decrease in net profit attributable to shareholders by 13.42%, the company saw a 13.71% increase in total profit from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period. The report highlights a significant drop in net cash flow from operating activities by 65.76%, indicating potential challenges in liquidity management. The company’s total assets increased by 4.29% from the end of the previous year, suggesting a stable asset base despite operational challenges.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the shipping and logistics industry. The company focuses on providing shipping services and related financial services, with its A shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

