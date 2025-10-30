COSCO SHIPPING Development Co. Extends Major Agreements with COSCO SHIPPING

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co ( (HK:2866) ) just unveiled an announcement.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. has entered into several master agreements with COSCO SHIPPING to continue their connected transactions beyond the expiration of existing agreements in 2025. These agreements encompass a range of services including operating leases, finance leases, vessel and container services, and property leasing. The transactions are significant due to COSCO SHIPPING’s status as an indirect controlling shareholder, necessitating compliance with Hong Kong Listing Rules, including reporting and independent shareholder approval.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the shipping and logistics industry. The company primarily focuses on providing operating lease services, finance lease services, vessel services, container services, general services, property leasing services, and trademark licensing.

