COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces Major Shipbuilding and Leasing Deals

An update from COSCO SHIPPING Development Co ( (HK:2866) ) is now available.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. has announced major transactions involving the construction of twenty-three 87,000 DWT bulk cargo vessels with Heavy Industry (Dalian) at a contract price of approximately RMB7.337 billion. Additionally, the company has entered into a vessel leasing agreement with COSCO SHIPPING Bulk, covering the same vessels for a lease period of 240 months. These transactions are significant under the Listing Rules, requiring various levels of reporting and approval due to their scale and the connected nature of the parties involved.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the shipping industry. The company focuses on shipbuilding and vessel leasing services, catering to the needs of the bulk cargo sector.

