COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces Board Committee Changes

The latest update is out from COSCO SHIPPING Development Co ( (HK:2866) ).

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. has announced a change in the composition of its board committees, appointing Mr. Wang Kunhui as a member of both the executive and investment strategy committees. This strategic move is likely to strengthen the company’s governance and align its investment strategies with its operational goals, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about COSCO SHIPPING Development Co

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the shipping industry, focusing on development and investment strategies to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 19,774,243

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$31.74B

See more data about 2866 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

