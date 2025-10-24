Cosan S.A. Reports Financial Metrics for Mid-2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cosan ( (CSAN) ) has issued an announcement.

Cosan S.A. has released a financial update for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, highlighting key non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, Net Debt, and Adjusted Working Capital. The company’s EBITDA for this period was 4,811.8 million reais, indicating its operational cash generation capabilities. Despite a slight decrease in EBITDA compared to the previous period, Cosan’s financial metrics provide insights into its capital structure and liquidity position, which are vital for stakeholders assessing the company’s financial health and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (CSAN) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cosan stock, see the CSAN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CSAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CSAN is a Neutral.

Cosan’s overall stock score reflects solid revenue growth and cash flow generation, but is tempered by high leverage and profitability challenges. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and valuation concerns arise from a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call highlighted both growth in certain segments and ongoing challenges, contributing to a cautious outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on CSAN stock, click here.

More about Cosan

Cosan S.A. operates in the energy and logistics sectors, providing services and products primarily in Brazil. The company focuses on segments such as fuel distribution, natural gas, sugar, ethanol production, and logistics services, positioning itself as a significant player in these markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,769,196

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.06B

Find detailed analytics on CSAN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue