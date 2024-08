Cosan Navigates Economic Volatility with Strategic Financial Moves

Cosan (CSAN) has released an update.

Cosan S.A., facing a turbulent economic landscape with volatile indicators and rising future interest rates in Q2 2024, has strategically raised funds to bolster its capital structure, enabling resilience amidst market challenges. The company has seen a decrease in net income but improved its debt service coverage ratio due to higher dividends, especially from Compass and Moove. Key moves included advancing in potential IPO plans for Moove, acquiring a controlling interest in Compagas, and optimizing investments at Santos Port.

