Correction Issued for Director’s Interest Notice at Australian Foundation Investment Co.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:AFI) ) has shared an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited announced a correction to a previously submitted Change of Director’s Interest Notice for Mr. Richard Murray, adjusting the date of change to ’23-28 October 2025′. This correction ensures accurate reporting of Mr. Murray’s interests in the company’s securities, maintaining transparency and compliance with ASX regulations, which is crucial for stakeholder trust and corporate governance.

More about Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a prominent investment company in Australia, focusing on providing shareholders with diversified investment opportunities primarily through a portfolio of Australian equities.

Average Trading Volume: 531,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

See more data about AFI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue