Cornish Metals Exercises Stock Options, Expands Share Capital

Cornish Metals ( (TSE:CUSN) ) has shared an update.

Cornish Metals Inc. has announced the exercise of 750,000 stock options using the net exercise method, resulting in the issuance of 287,914 new common shares. These shares will be admitted to trading on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange. This move increases the company’s issued and outstanding share capital to 1,252,701,993 common shares. The announcement reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to advance its South Crofty tin project, which is strategically significant as it positions Cornish Metals as a key player in the tin market, particularly in Europe and North America.

More about Cornish Metals

Cornish Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company, dual-listed on the AIM and TSX-V exchanges. The company is focused on advancing the South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom. South Crofty is a historical, high-grade underground tin mine, and it is the only primary tin producer in Europe or North America. The project is supported by existing mine infrastructure and has strong backing from local communities and governments. Tin is a critical mineral used in electronic devices and electrical infrastructure.

