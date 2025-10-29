Corning Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Corning Inc ( (GLW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Corning Inc presented to its investors.

Corning Incorporated is a leading innovator in materials science, specializing in glass, ceramics, and optical physics, with applications across industries such as optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, and life sciences.

Corning Inc. reported a strong third-quarter performance for 2025, with record core sales and earnings per share (EPS). The company achieved a 14% increase in core sales and a 24% rise in core EPS compared to the previous year, alongside a notable expansion in core operating margin.

Key highlights from the quarter include a 58% year-over-year growth in Optical Communications’ Enterprise sales, driven by the adoption of new Gen AI products. The company also benefited from Apple’s $2.5 billion commitment to produce iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass at Corning’s Kentucky facility, which is expected to support growth through 2026. Corning’s core operating margin reached 19.6%, and the company anticipates achieving its Springboard plan’s 20% margin target by the fourth quarter of 2025, a year ahead of schedule.

Looking ahead, Corning projects continued growth in the fourth quarter with expected core sales of approximately $4.35 billion and core EPS growth outpacing sales. The company remains optimistic about its future prospects, driven by strong demand for its Gen AI and solar products, as well as strategic partnerships like the one with Apple.

