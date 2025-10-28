CoreCard Stockholders Approve Merger with Euronet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CoreCard ( (CCRD) ) has provided an update.

On October 28, 2025, CoreCard Corporation held a special meeting of stockholders to vote on proposals related to a merger agreement with Euronet Worldwide, Inc. The merger, set to be completed on October 30, 2025, will result in CoreCard becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Euronet, with its common stock being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. The stockholders approved the merger agreement and an advisory compensation proposal for executive officers. The merger’s completion is contingent upon customary closing conditions, and it will impact the company’s operations by ceasing the public trading of its shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (CCRD) stock is a Hold with a $27.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CoreCard stock, see the CCRD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CCRD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CCRD is a Neutral.

CoreCard’s overall stock score reflects a combination of mixed financial performance and neutral technical indicators. The company’s valuation is moderate, but concerns about financial transparency and cash flow management weigh on the score. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context.

More about CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation operates in the financial technology industry, providing advanced software solutions for the management of credit, debit, and prepaid card programs. The company focuses on delivering scalable and flexible card management systems to financial institutions and other businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 71,977

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $201.7M

