CordovaCann Corp. Announces Auditor Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CordovaCann ( (TSE:CDVA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CordovaCann Corp., a cannabis-focused consumer products company, has announced a change in its auditor, appointing Horizon Assurance LLP as the new auditor effective October 13, 2025. This change was amicable, with no disagreements or unresolved issues with the former auditor, DNTW Toronto LLP, and is part of the company’s routine governance processes.

More about CordovaCann

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products retailer across Canada. It currently operates 11 stores in the Canadian market.

Average Trading Volume: 94,642

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$5.49M

For an in-depth examination of CDVA stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue