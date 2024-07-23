Cordel Group PLC Celebrates Revenue Surge and Expansion

Cordel Group PLC (GB:CRDL) has released an update.

Cordel Group PLC reports a notable 45% revenue rise to over £4.4 million for FY24, with significant growth in the Americas accounting for half of this revenue. The AI transport analytics firm has doubled its major customer contracts and announced the appointment of Cavendish Capital Markets Limited as its corporate broker. The company’s optimistic outlook is underpinned by successful product developments, including the Cordel Rugged sensor, and a strategy targeting break-even in FY25.

