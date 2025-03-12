Corbus Pharmaceuticals Advances in Oncology and Obesity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings ( (CRBP) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings presented to its investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is an oncology and obesity company based in Norwood, Massachusetts, known for its innovative approaches to treating serious illnesses through a diversified portfolio of drug candidates targeting well-understood biological pathways.

In its latest earnings report, Corbus Pharmaceuticals highlighted significant advancements in its clinical pipeline, particularly in oncology and obesity treatments. The company has been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for its CRB-701 drug aimed at treating metastatic cervical cancer and is preparing to initiate a study for its obesity drug CRB-913.

The company’s financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2024 showed a net loss of $9.5 million, slightly higher than the previous year, attributed to increased operating expenses related to product development and stock-based compensation. Despite the losses, Corbus maintains a strong cash position with $149 million in cash and investments, providing a runway through the third quarter of 2027.

Corbus is actively progressing with its clinical trials, with CRB-701 showing promising results in Phase 1 studies for various tumor types, and CRB-913 set to commence human dosing soon. The company is also advancing its CRB-601 program targeting solid tumors, with dose escalation expected to complete by the end of 2025.

Looking ahead, Corbus Pharmaceuticals is focused on generating informative clinical data from its ongoing programs in the latter half of 2025, aiming to establish recommended doses and further its development efforts in oncology and obesity treatment.

