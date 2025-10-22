COPEL Reports 1.7% Growth in Q3 2025 Electricity Consumption

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd ( (ELP) ) is now available.

In the third quarter of 2025, COPEL reported a 1.7% increase in electricity consumption in its distribution grid market compared to the previous year, driven by lower temperatures and increased economic activity. This growth reflects positively on COPEL’s operational performance, indicating a stable demand in the residential sector and a boost in commercial and industrial segments, which could enhance its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (ELP) stock is a Buy with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd stock, see the ELP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ELP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ELP is a Outperform.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd’s stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and a solid valuation, supported by a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. Financial performance is stable, though cash flow challenges need attention. The balanced sentiment from the earnings call, with strategic achievements and some financial pressures, also contributes to the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on ELP stock, click here.

More about Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd

Companhia Paranaense de Energia, also known as COPEL, is an energy company based in Paraná, Brazil. It operates in the electricity sector, focusing on the distribution, generation, and commercialization of energy, serving both residential and industrial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 211,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.13B

Find detailed analytics on ELP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue