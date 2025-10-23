COPEL Completes Divestment of Baixo Iguaçu Hydroelectric Plant

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 22, 2025, Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) announced the completion of its divestment in the Baixo Iguaçu Hydroelectric Plant to ENERGO-PRO BRASIL HOLDING S.A. The transaction, valued at R$ 1,683.3 million, was executed after meeting all necessary conditions and receiving approvals from relevant authorities. This strategic move underscores COPEL’s efficiency in asset management, enhancing its ability to generate returns for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (ELP) stock is a Buy with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd stock, see the ELP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ELP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ELP is a Outperform.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd’s stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and a solid valuation, supported by a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. Financial performance is stable, though cash flow challenges need attention. The balanced sentiment from the earnings call, with strategic achievements and some financial pressures, also contributes to the overall score.

More about Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd

Companhia Paranaense de Energia, also known as COPEL, is a Brazilian energy company based in Curitiba, Paraná. The company operates in the energy sector, focusing on the generation and transmission of electricity. It is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including B3, NYSE, and LATIBEX, under various ticker symbols.

Average Trading Volume: 208,342

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.15B

