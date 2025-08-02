Cooper-Standard Reports Strong Q2 2025 Performance

Cooper-Standard Holdings ( (CPS) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cooper-Standard Holdings presented to its investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., headquartered in Northville, Michigan, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems for the transportation and industrial sectors, known for its innovative engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

In its latest earnings report, Cooper-Standard Holdings announced a significant improvement in its financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, surpassing expectations and prompting an upward revision of its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Key highlights from the report include a 12.2% increase in gross profit to $93.1 million and a remarkable 234.5% rise in operating income to $37.3 million compared to the same quarter in 2024. Despite a net loss of $1.4 million, this was a substantial improvement from the $76.2 million loss in the previous year. The company also reported an adjusted net income of $1.0 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $62.8 million, reflecting enhanced manufacturing and purchasing efficiencies.

Cooper-Standard continues to secure new business, with $77.1 million in anticipated future annualized sales from new business awards in the second quarter, primarily driven by hybrid and battery-electric vehicle platforms. The company maintains a strong liquidity position with $121.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, ensuring it has the resources to support ongoing operations and strategic initiatives.

Looking ahead, Cooper-Standard remains optimistic about its ability to navigate industry challenges, including potential impacts from trade policies and inflationary pressures. The company expects its operational excellence to offset any downturns in light vehicle production volumes, aiming for increased profit margins and returns as market conditions stabilize.

