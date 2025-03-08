Cooper Companies’ Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Cooper Companies ((COO)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The Cooper Companies’ recent earnings call painted a picture of robust performance, marked by record revenues and earnings. The company demonstrated strong execution, particularly in CooperVision and myopia management, despite facing challenges in China and a slow start to the quarter.

Record Q1 Revenues and Earnings

The Cooper Companies announced record Q1 revenues of $965 million, representing a 4% increase year-over-year. This impressive growth was achieved despite adverse currency impacts, with earnings and free cash flow surpassing expectations.

Strong Performance in CooperVision

CooperVision reported revenues of $646 million, marking a 4% increase and 6% organic growth. The segment saw significant growth in the Americas (8%), EMEA (6%), and Asia Pacific (3%), highlighting its global strength.

Myopia Management Growth

The myopia management portfolio experienced a 20% growth, with MySite seeing a remarkable 27% increase. The company is planning to launch MyDay MySite outside the US, indicating future growth potential.

Free Cash Flow and Debt Reduction

The company generated $101 million in free cash flow and reduced net debt to $2.44 billion. The bank-defined leverage ratio improved to 1.91 times, reflecting strong financial management.

Efficiency Gains and Margin Improvement

Efficiency gains led to an improvement in the consolidated gross margin, which rose to 68.7% from 67.3%. Operating income also saw a 6.5% increase, showcasing effective cost management.

Challenges in China

The Cooper Companies faced difficulties in China, which impacted their business performance in the region. This remains a concern for the company moving forward.

Soft Start in Q1

The quarter began with a contraction in channel inventory, affecting early performance. However, the situation normalized as the quarter progressed.

Fertility Segment Blip

Cooper Surgical’s fertility segment reported revenues of $120 million, a modest 1% increase due to unique items affecting growth. This segment’s performance was less robust compared to others.

Forward-Looking Guidance

The Cooper Companies provided strong guidance, projecting consolidated revenues between $4.08 billion and $4.158 billion for fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP EPS guidance was slightly raised to a range of $3.94 to $4.02. The company anticipates free cash flow between $350 million and $400 million, driven by strategic investments and market expansion.

In summary, The Cooper Companies’ earnings call reflected a strong overall performance with record revenues and earnings. While challenges in China and a soft start to the quarter were noted, the company remains optimistic about future growth, driven by strategic investments and product expansions.