Contemporary Amperex Technology Schedules Board Meeting to Discuss Interim Results

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Class H ( (HK:3750) ) has provided an update.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for July 30, 2025, to review and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year and discuss the potential distribution of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Class H

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the energy storage and battery industry. It focuses on the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and energy storage solutions, serving a variety of markets including electric vehicles and renewable energy sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 4,715,414

Current Market Cap: HK$1327.2B

