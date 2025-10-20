Contemporary Amperex Technology Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Class H ( (HK:3750) ) has provided an announcement.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with revenue rising by 12.90% and net profit attributable to shareholders increasing by 41.21% compared to the same period last year. The company’s total assets grew by 13.91% since the end of last year, indicating strong operational growth and enhanced market positioning, which could positively impact stakeholders and reinforce its leadership in the energy storage industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3750) stock is a Hold with a HK$600.00 price target.

More about Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Class H

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the energy sector. The company focuses on the development and production of lithium-ion batteries and energy storage solutions, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,505,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1795.3B



