Contact Gold Acquired by Orla Mining at Premium

Contact Gold Corp (TSE:C) has released an update.

Contact Gold Corp has agreed to a definitive acquisition by Orla Mining at a 106% premium per share, in a strategic consolidation of gold mining projects in Nevada. This all-share transaction will grant Contact Gold shareholders access to Orla’s robust gold production pipeline, financial strength, and liquidity. The deal, recommended by Contact Gold’s board, is poised to enhance shareholder value by preventing equity dilution in a challenging market for precious metals explorers.

