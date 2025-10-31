Contact Energy Launches $2 Billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Contact Energy Limited ( (COENF) ) just unveiled an update.

Contact Energy Limited has announced a U.S.$2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme, allowing the company to issue notes in various currencies through appointed dealers. This financial move is expected to enhance Contact Energy’s capital structure and provide flexibility in funding operations, potentially impacting its market position and offering new opportunities for investors.

Contact Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the generation and retail of electricity and natural gas. The company is a significant player in the New Zealand energy market, providing essential energy services to both residential and commercial customers.

