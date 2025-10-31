Contact Energy Issues EUR500 Million Notes Targeted at Professional Investors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Contact Energy Limited ( (COENF) ) just unveiled an update.

Contact Energy Limited has issued EUR500,000,000 worth of 3.537% Notes due in November 2032 under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme. The Notes are targeted exclusively at professional investors and eligible counterparties in compliance with MiFID II and UK MiFIR regulations, prohibiting sales to retail investors in the EEA and UK.

