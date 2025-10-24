Consumer Portfolio Services Closes Fourth Term Securitization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Consumer Portfolio Services ( (CPSS) ).

On October 23, 2025, Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. announced the closing of its fourth term securitization of the year, marking its 57th senior subordinate securitization since 2011. The transaction involved the issuance and sale of $384.6 million in asset-backed notes secured by $392.46 million in automobile receivables. The notes, issued by CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2025-D, were sold to qualified institutional buyers and received high ratings from Standard & Poor’s and DBRS Morningstar. This securitization reflects CPS’s continued ability to leverage its expertise in servicing automobile receivables, enhancing its market position and providing financial stability through structured financing.

The most recent analyst rating on (CPSS) stock is a Hold with a $8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Consumer Portfolio Services stock, see the CPSS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CPSS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CPSS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven primarily by moderate financial performance and valuation. The company’s strong cash flow management and undervaluation are positive factors, but high leverage and low net profit margins pose risks. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which slightly offsets the valuation benefits.

More about Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. The company purchases retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. CPS funds these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and services the contracts over their lives.

Average Trading Volume: 19,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $178M

