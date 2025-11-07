Constellation Software Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Declares Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Constellation Software ( (TSE:CSU) ).

Constellation Software Inc. reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a 16% increase in revenue to $2,948 million and a 28% rise in net income attributable to common shareholders. The company completed several acquisitions, contributing to its growth, and declared a $1.00 per share dividend. The results indicate strong operational cash flows and free cash flow available to shareholders, reflecting the company’s effective growth strategy and solid market positioning.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CSU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CSU is a Neutral.

Constellation Software’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its stock score, supported by consistent revenue growth and robust cash flow. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation, which weigh down the overall score.

More about Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc. is a company operating in the software industry, focusing on acquiring, managing, and building vertical market software businesses. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of software solutions catering to various industries, emphasizing growth through strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 59,951

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$75.67B

