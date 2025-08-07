Constellation Energy Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Constellation Energy Corporation ( (CEG) ) has issued an update.

On August 7, 2025, Constellation Energy Corporation reported its second-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a GAAP net income of $2.67 per share and adjusted operating earnings of $1.91 per share. The company announced a 20-year agreement with Meta for the Clinton Clean Energy Center, received regulatory approval for its acquisition of Calpine, and plans to restart the Crane Clean Energy Center by 2027. These developments, along with legislative support for nuclear energy, position Constellation to enhance its operations and market presence, benefiting stakeholders through increased grid reliability and cost-effective energy solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (CEG) stock is a Hold with a $272.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Constellation Energy Corporation stock, see the CEG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CEG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CEG is a Outperform.

Constellation Energy’s overall stock score reflects strong financial and operational performance, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and market positioning. Despite challenges like negative cash flow and regulatory hurdles, the positive earnings call sentiment and technical indicators support a positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on CEG stock, click here.

More about Constellation Energy Corporation

Constellation Energy Corporation operates in the energy sector, focusing on electricity generation and supply. The company is involved in nuclear energy, natural gas, oil, and renewable energy operations, with a market focus on providing reliable and affordable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,825,803

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $107.7B

For detailed information about CEG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue